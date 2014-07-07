If You Think Cricket Is Timid, This GoPro Footage Of What It's Like To Face A Fast Bowler Will Change Your Mind

The ball that got Warne. Getty/ Ben Hoskins

On Saturday, the most famous cricket club in the world, England’s Marylebone, celebrated 200 years on its equally famous turf at Lord’s, the “home of cricket”, in London.

They did it in time-honoured style, taking on a Rest of the World side in a 50-over match that featured more than a few Aussies.

It looked like a pretty exciting match. Here’s the scoreboard for the tragics.

Among the highlights:

Brett Lee broke Shane Warne’s finger with a bean ball

Aaron Finch was brutal, smashing 181 off 145 balls

Sachin Tendulkar also chipped in with a lively 44

Rahul Dravid got a golden duck; and

Kevin Pietersen was rubbish.

Led by Finch’s huge effort with the bat, MCC won it easily, losing just three wickets and passing the 293 needed with nearly seven overs to spare.

But the highlight for leather and willow fans was surely this – a first-person perspective of what it’s like to face the Wild Thing, Shaun Tait, when he’s throwing down 150km/h thunderbolts.

And what better batsman to strap on the GoPro and show us the reaction time you get at the other end to fend a fast ball away from face and off to the boundary?

Here’s to you, Adam Gilchrist. Amazing:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And for the GIF fans:

