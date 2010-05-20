Here's The Goldman-Bashing "Dead Donkey" Email That's Rapidly Spreading Around Greece

A reader sends in a popular email that’s been making the rounds in Greece:



Billy went to Texas and purchased from a farmer a donkey, for the price of $100.

Billy , πήγε στο Τέξας και αγόρασε από έναν αγρότη ένα γάιδαρο, έναντι του ποσού των 100 δολαρίων.

The farmer agreed to deliver the donkey the next day/

Ο αγρότης συμφώνησε να του τον παραδώσει την άλλη μέρα.

The next day the farmer told Billy “Sorry, but I have bad news, the donkey died”.

Την επόμενη μέρα ο αγρότης του είπε: «Συγγνώμη αλλά έχω άσχημα νέα, ο γάιδαρος ψόφησε» .

Billy replied: “No problem, give back my money”.

Ο Billy απάντησε: «Δεν πειράζει. Δώσε μου τα λεφτά μου πίσω» .

The farmer said: “I can’t return your money, because I have spent it already”.

Ο αγρότης του λέει: «Δεν μπορώ να το κάνω, γιατί ήδη τα έχω ξοδέψει» .

Billy said: “OK, then give me the dead donkey”.

Ο Billy είπε: «Εντάξει, τότε δώσε μου τον νεκρό γάιδαρο» .

The farmer asked: “what are you going to do with the dead donkey?”

Ο αγρότης ρώτησε: «Τι θα τον κάνεις;»

Billy replied: “I will hold a lottery”.

Ο Billy απάντησε «Θα τον βάλω σε λοταρία» .

The farmer said with a touch of irony: “There is no way you will be able to successfully pull off a lottery for a dead donkey”.

Ο αγρότης του απάντησε με μια δόση ειρωνείας: «Αποκλείεται να βγάλεις σε λοταρία το ψόφιο γάιδαρο» .

Billy replied: “Of course I can. I simply won’t tell anyone that the donkey is dead”.

Ο Billy απάντησε «Φυσικά και μπορώ, απλά δεν θα το πω σε κανέναν ότι είναι ψόφιος» .

A month later the farmer ran into Billy and asked him: “What happened with the dead donkey?”

Ένα μήνα αργότερα ο αγρότης βρέθηκε ξανά με τον Billy και τον ρώτησε «Τι έγινε με τον ψόφιο γάιδαρο;»

Billy replied: “I held the lottery for the donkey and sold 500 tickets at $2 each and I made a profit of $998”.

Ο Billy απάντησε: «Τον έβγαλα σε λοταρία και πούλησα 500 λαχνούς, προς 2 δολάρια τον ένα και έτσι κέρδισα 998 δολάρια» .

The farmer asked “Nobody complained?”

Ο αγρότης ρώτησε «Καλά κανένας δεν παραπονέθηκε;»

Billy said: “Only the guy that won the (dead) donkey complained, so I returned his $2 so he would stop complaining”.

Ο Billy απαντάει «Μόνο ο τύπος που τον κέρδισε και για να μην φωνάζει του έδωσα πίσω τα δύο δολάρια» .

Billy is now working for Goldman Sachs.

Ο Billy πλέον συνεργάζεται με την Goldman Sachs…

