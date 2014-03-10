Here's the GIF Of That Skydiver Getting Hit By A Plane You've Been Waiting For

You’ve probably seen the pics today of an incident involving a skydiver and a tiny plane taking off in Tampa, Florida.

Yesterday, 87-year-old pilot Shannon Trembley was taking off in his tiny Cessna at the South Lakeland Airport in Mulberry. Suddenly, 49-year-old skydiver John Frost dropped into his path.

Frost’s parachute strings got tangled up in Trembley’s wings and this happened:

The pics are all over the web, but we’ve used a selection of stills from MyFoxTampaBay. You can read their version of the full story here >>

And the jury’s still out on who’s responsible, but it’s shaping up like an aeronautical version of the eternal cyclists versus drivers battle. Feel free to enlighten us in the comments section.

