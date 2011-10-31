Here's The Bizarre Video Of Rick Perry That Everyone Is Talking About

Texas Gov. Rick Perry’s speech to a New Hampshire family values group is drawing comparisons to former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean’s infamous scream, as video of the enthusiastic address by the former Republican front-runner has gone viral.



The edited video of the Friday speech was posted to YouTube on Saturday by an anonymous user, and shows an extremely expressive Perry talking about his flat-tax plan and other issues.

One Republican operative who watched the video called it “strange and peculiar,” and said it could prove fatal to Perry’s campaign like Dean’s 2004 scream, and another questioned whether he was on any medication.

Perry’s campaign has remained silent about the address, save for a brief email to The Huffington Post saying the candidate “is passionate about the issues he talks about.”

Watch the video below, via The Huffington Post:

