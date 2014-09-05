Here's The Funny-Looking Backpack Google Uses To Map The Insides Of Buildings

Google uses a funny-looking new mapping tool called Cartographer to help it generate floor plans for buildings to display in Google Maps.

Cartographer is essentially a hefty backpack equipped with “Simultaneous Localisation and Mapping” technology, which can map an unknown space while siumultaneously keeping track of where the backpack is in relation to the rest of the building.

Google The Google Cartographer backpack

Wearing the backpack, Google employees go to different venues, businesses, and organisations that want their floor plans mapped.

What’s the point of getting a detailed floor plan for a building?

Not only could it help you have easy access to a bathroom or an exit, but it could help you find other specific attractions, like a certain store in a mall, or an interesting sounding exhibit in a museum. If you check out one of the maps when you’re inside the building, a blue dot will represent your location.

“As fast as you can walk, you can map with Cartographer,” explains product manager Sophia Lin in a blog post, “So you can create floor plans for a 39-story building, like the San Francisco Marriott Marquis hotel, in just a few hours!”

Here’s a peek at what the floor plan of The Mall Of America looks like:

Google Maps floor plans of The Mall of America

Today, Google published indoor floor plans for six new buildings (zoom all the way in to the map to see them):

