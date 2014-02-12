Here's The Funny Gay Rights Ad That Has Olympic Lugers Furious

A popular Canadian ad promoting gay rights at the Olympics has hit a nerve with some American lugers, reports the New York Times.

Released last week by The Canadian Institute of Diversity and Inclusion, the ad shows two luge sledders rocking back and forth as they gear up to sled down the track. It has the tagline: “The Games have always been a little gay. Let’s fight to keep it that way.”

American Olympian Christian Niccum told the Times that the video was unfair. Niccum said: “If I were to go hug my dad and someone took a picture and showed it in really slow motion, they could use it in a video like that and that’s just ridiculous. It’s my dad. Can’t we show affection to each other without it being some sort of sexual contact? This is sports. It’s the same thing. Why does it have to be like that?”

Here’s the ad:

