Here's The Full Video Of HP's TouchPad Intro This Morning

HP just posted the full video of this morning’s event where it introduced the WebOS TouchPad tablet, as well as a couple new phones running the OS.



It’s an epic at nearly two hours, but the most entertaining part of the day was probably music mogul Jimmy Iovine’s speech, where he rips on digital music for its terrible sound and reveals that some PC manufacturers spend less than $0.50 on audio components. He takes the stage at 1:09:23.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

