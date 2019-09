Here are Larry Page’s full remarks from Google’s Zeitgeist conference. He hasn’t spoken publicly for a long time because of a mystery voice ailment. His voice here does sound quiet, and a bit off.



Early in the talk he zings Apple’s maps saying that people are starting to notice how hard it is to do maps.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.