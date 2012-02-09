Here's The Full Summer Analyst Application Cover Letter That Went Viral On Wall Street

Over the past week, a cover letter from an overly ambitious junior at New York University circulated around Wall Street.



The letter, which read with perhaps a tad too much hubris, came at a time when summer recruiting is at its peak and anxiety among the nation’s junior class is high.

Below, the full cover letter submitted to NYU, redacted where necessary.

But one quick note on all the side laughter: Remember that not all of those e-mails were sarcastic. Finding a capable, energetic — hell, sprightly — summer, who is willing to work Saturdays and Sundays, makes for a great analyst.

In fact, many of the Business Insider commenters suggest HR departments already line up this recruit for an interview.

Photo: Eric Platt/Business Insider

