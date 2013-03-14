Here's The FTC's Solution For Twitter Advertisers Who Can't Fit Legal Disclaimers Into Tweets [THE BRIEF]

Photo: Dario Sanches / Flickr, CC

The FTC has a solution for Twitter advertisers who have been freaking out at the idea of trying to squish legal disclaimers into tweets. Just use “Ad:” at the beginning of a tweet.

Twitter launched a big update to its ad centre, which marketers use to see the performance of the campaigns.





Vodafone has ended its sponsorship of Formula 1 racing.

Uh oh: There’s now a Yelp for ad agencies where CMOs can rank and rate their marketing vendors. Members include Kim Fell of OfficeMax, James Brown of Shell, Julie Lyle of Prudential and Susan Helstab of Four Seasons hotels.

Ford claims it’s America’s best-selling brand, when in fact it’s not.

[x+1]’s Origin data management platform is the first to fully integrate with Google’s DoubleClick Bid Manager buying platform. The company says this makes [x+1] the only data management platform with direct access into every major demand side platform (DSP) for buying online web ads in real-time bidding auctions. This means marketers can target audiences across all inventory, regardless of which DSP it is managed by, the company tells us.

Everyone who gets a job at Red Tettemer gets his or her likeness carved onto a crayon.

Poland has a fake George Clooney who appears in ads for brands too cheap to pay for the real one.

You didn’t know you needed to see HBO’s 1995 version of Game of Thrones.

