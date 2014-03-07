Here's The First Video Footage Of Australia's America's Cup Challenger Sailing On Sydney Harbour

Team Australia, Hamilton Island Yacht Club’s $50 million challenge for the 2017 America’s Cup, was launched in Sydney yesterday and will spend the weekend racing on the harbour against Oracle, winners of last year’s race series.

The AC45 catamaran, which is several metres smaller than the AC72 used in the 2013 Cup, thus halving the estimated cost of an America’s Cup campaign, has a solid wing-style mainsail sails faster than the wind.

The boat has eight crew, skippered by Olympic gold medallist Mathew Belcher, and is capable of speeds of up to 47 knots (88km/h), racing at around 30 knots (55km/h).

The boats fly. It’s like Formula One on the water.

Here’s a first look at Team Australia sailing on Sydney Harbour yesterday.

