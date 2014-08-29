Here's The First Trailer For Jon Stewart's Very Serious Debut Feature Film, 'Rosewater'

Last year, Jon Stewart took his first extended break from The Daily Show as host in 14 years.

He was away for three months, during which John Oliver had a hugely successful stint as host, earning him his own show.

Stewart was in the Middle East, making his directorial debut. He had bought the film rights and written a screenplay for BBC journalist Maziar Bahari’s best-selling memoir “Then They Came for Me: A Family’s Story of Love, Captivity and Survival”. It’s a recount of Bahari’s 118-day interrogation and torture after covering protests during Iran’s elections.

In a strange twist, it was an inadvertant appearance on Stewart’s Daily Show that ended up being used by Bahari’s jailors as evidence he had committed treason, which perhaps in some way spurred Stewart to make the film.

Reviews on the ground have been mixed, but it’s been well-received at various film festivals.

‘Rosewater’ opens to the public in the US on November 7.

