Here's The First Thing 47% Of People Said They'd Do If They Won The Lottery

If you’ve never imagined all the things you’d do with a winning lotto ticket, chances are you’re lying. Visions of 150-foot yachts and chartering private jets might have run rampant in yestereconomy, but it seems most consumers’ deepest desires are pretty humble these days.



Nearly half of respondents in a new study by the European Lottery Guild said they’d use their winnings to help out cash-strapped family and friends before anything else.

In fact, people were twice as likely to dole out winnings for loved ones as they were to pick the second and third most popular choices–going on a swanky vacation and buying a luxury home.

Even the ELG was surprised at the study’s results, pointing to widespread recession as the driving force keeping potential lotto winners from hightailing it to Tiffany’s.

“The most interesting thing about this survey was the question itself, which actually asked about the ‘first thing’ the players would spend their money on, not the biggest,” said Elisabeth Moore, customer relations manager at ELG.

“To be honest, we expected that the most popular answer would be Champagne, with the bigger purchases to come later, which only serves to emphasise how strongly people feel about helping their families.”

That’s a comforting thought, especially as the rich and poor continue to clash over an ever-widening wealth gap and half of the lowest-income households are living just steps away from the bread line.

“I think this is an extension of the need people feel to support and care for their nearest and dearest, which becomes even stronger when we’re living in less prosperous times,” Moore said. “They dream of winning the lottery and making sure that nobody in their family will ever have to worry about money again.”

