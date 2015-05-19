Here's the first picture of David Brent starring in his own movie

More than a decade after The Office wound up on BBC, Ricky Gervais has released the first pic of David Brent starring in his own feature film.

Gervais is bringing Brent back for “Life on the Road”, which has just been given a British summer 2016 release date.

It follows Brent and his last-ditch attempt to be a rock star with his band Foregone Conclusion:

“He thinks it’ll be like Scorsese doing the Rolling Stones, but we’ll show the full horror,” Gervais said, referring to the film’s mockumentary style.

“I’m so excited that the world will see what David Brent is up to now and where his future lies.

“This film delves much more into his private life than The Office ever did and we really get to peel back the layers of this extraordinary, ordinary man.”

Gervais has already released a couple of tracks recently online, Slough and Lady Gypsy, which he wrote for a 2013 tour with Foregone Conclusion.

Here’s the official announcement for the film:

“Twelve years ago, David Brent (Ricky Gervais) was a regional manager for a mid-level paper merchants. In Summer 2016, get ready to see him on the big screen as he chases fame and fortune in LIFE ON THE ROAD. Now working as a rep selling cleaning (and ladies personal hygiene) products up and down the country, Brent hasn’t given up his dream of becoming a rock star – or more specifically, singer/songwriter for fledgling rock band ‘Foregone Conclusion’. As he assembles a group of mercenary session musicians, a talented sidekick for street cred and an overpriced yet underwhelmed tour manager, he embarks upon a self-financed UK tour coming to a venue near every major city near you”.

Gervais also just announced he’ll write and direct another new movie exclusively for Netflix, “Special Correspondents”, starring Australian actor Eric Bana.

Off to bed as I have to get up at Twat O'clock tomorrow for the first day filming on #SpecialCorrespondents. Night. pic.twitter.com/gjzs8DHlYF — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) May 19, 2015

Bana will star as an arrogant radio journalist who, with his job at stake, resorts to faking front-line war reports from a Manhattan apartment above a Spanish restaurant.

It will also be released in 2016.

