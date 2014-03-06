Here Are The First Photos Of Australia's America's Cup Challenger Training On Sydney Harbour

Marine photographer Andrea Francolini takes amazing sailing photos for the Oatley family, owners of the Sydney to Hobart winning boat Wild Oats, but today he’s been out at the launch of the wine family’s latest aquatic adventure, an America’s Cup challenge.

Team Australia and its AC45 catamaran was launched in Sydney today by Bob Oatley, who owns Hamilton Island Yacht Club and hopes to challenge in 2017, with a team led by former America’s Cup skipper Iain Murray and featuring medal-winning sailors from the London Olympics.

Oracle, the US boat which won last year’s Cup, is currently in Sydney for four days of racing with the new Australian boat.

Here’s Andrea’s photos of the boats racing on Sydney Harbour today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.