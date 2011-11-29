Here's The First Peek Inside The Conrad New York Hotel Opening In The Financial District Next Year

Still aiming for an “early 2012” opening, Conrad New York is finally ready to offer us a glimpse inside its 463-room Financial District property. Above is the 14-story-high Sol LeWitt mural, “Loopy Doopy,” rendered in shades of purple and blue, that hangs dramatically above the lobby.



Facing it is another large-scale work, designed by Monica Ponce de Leon, and installed by Feature Walters: this one, a two-tiered wall sculpture entitled “Veil” that required 77 tons of aluminium and 16 miles of Vectran cable. We like how the fat, squiggly lines of the sculpture play off of Sol LeWitt’s painting—almost as if the arms had come alive inside the lobby.

See below for a snapshot from inside one of the guest rooms!

The two artworks in the lobby represent Conrad New York’s growing community of contemporary artists, more of whom will be contributing to the spaces as the hotel nears completion. Until now, though, we’d happily grab a shake next door and wander by to gaze up at one of the world’s largest hotel-housed sculptures.

Above is a first look at a guestroom inside the hotel, whose smooth, clean-looking wooden cabinet fixtures are definitely a plus. Absent, as you’ll notice, are the over-played, and oversized tufted headboards that every hotel under the sun seems to be employing these days. For this, the hotel’s design team must at least be on the right tracks.

For images of the installation of “Veil,” head over to Feature Walters’ website.

This post originally appeared on HotelChatter.

