We just got a surprise official 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' poster that will make you feel like a kid again

#D23Expo @starwars The Force Awakens poster! pic.twitter.com/L7RdhoYExv
— Max Houghton (@max_houghton16) August 15, 2015
Here it is.
Just announced and rolled out at the D23 event this weekend, our first look at a new official poster of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”
As io9 notes, the art is drawn by Drew Struzan, who has a long track record doing posters for ‘Star Wars’ movies.
NOW WATCH: Here’s how to get your own ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Facebook photo
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.