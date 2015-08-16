We just got a surprise official 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' poster that will make you feel like a kid again

Here it is.

Just announced and rolled out at the D23 event this weekend, our first look at a new official poster of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

As io9 notes, the art is drawn by Drew Struzan, who has a long track record doing posters for ‘Star Wars’ movies.

