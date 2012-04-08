Here's The First Of Many Mammoth Home Runs From Baseball's Newest Slugger

Remember the name Yoenis Céspedes, because it want be long before he is a household name amongst sports fans. The Cuban defector has only played three Major League Baseball games for the Oakland A’s, and he has already hit home runs on two different continents, including one in Japan, and this 462-foot blast last night.



For comparison, Prince Fielder hit the longest home run in baseball in 2011, and that shot went just 24 feet farther than this one.

It looks like the A’s finally have their newest Bash Brother.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.