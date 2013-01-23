Here's The First Look At Rolls-Royce's Next Luxury Coupe

Rolls-Royce will reveal its newest model at the Geneva Motor Show in March. In anticipation, the luxury automaker has released the first official, teaser image of the Wraith.



The Wraith is the sleek coupe version of the Ghost (explaining the link between the names), and will launch near the end of 2013.

Rolls-Royce has been quite tight-lipped about the details of the Wraith, but it is likely to share many features with the Ghost. That means a 6.6-liter V12 engine, which in the Ghost is good for a 0 to 60 mph time of 4.7 seconds.

In the smaller and lighter coupe, that time would be even better, impressive for a car that’s made for luxury. Even fuel consumption — 13 mpg in the city and 20 mpg highway for the Ghost — could improve.

While gas money may not matter to someone with the means to buy a Rolls-Royce, the improved performance is a big deal: The two-seat coupe will not be sold as a chauffeur car, but as a vehicle for those who want the best in comfort as well as plenty of power under the hood.

This is not the first Rolls-Royce Wraith; the name was first used on a chassis built from 1938 to 1939.

The Rolls-Royce Wraith.

Photo: Rolls-Royce

Here’s the Ghost:

Photo: Rolls-Royce

And the 1939 Wraith:

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

