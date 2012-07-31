Here's The First Look At NBA 2K13: The Video Game Executive Produced By Jay-Z

It was revealed Monday on “Life & Times,” a lifestyle website founded by rapper and mogul Jay-Z, that the music icon will serve as executive producer of “NBA 2K13.”



The video game centering around basketball (fitting, given that the rapper was recently named Director of Brooklyn’s Barclay Arena) is currently available for pre-order and will be released October 2.

Check out the trailer for “NBA 2K13” below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

SEE ALSO: The creator of “Minecraft” just revealed that his game occupies a genderless world >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.