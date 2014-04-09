Here's The First Instagram Post From Space

Selfie from space of American astronaut Steven R. Swanson. Image: ISS Instagram.

The first Instagram post from space has landed.

The International Space Station posted this selfie on Tuesday of American astronaut Steven R. Swanson.

Also known as “Swanny”, the astronaut said back on the ISS “life is good”.

A number of hours later in true Instagram style the ISS posted an image of the view of the Northern Lights as it passed over Europe.

Image: ISS Instagram.

