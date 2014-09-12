Here's The First Freaky Shots From Movie World's 'The Evil Within' Maze Opening Soon

On-set shots from the new horror maze opening at Movie World on the Gold Coast in October have just been released.

It’s a tie-in with the publisher of the massively popular Elder Scrolls franchise, Bethesda, who are gearing up for the launch of survival horror game The Evil Within.

The Evil Within sits squarely in the genre virtually defined by Resident Evil, with good reason – Resident Evil’s creator Shinji Mikami directed it.

Mikame began development on the game in his own studio, but it was quickly snapped up by Bethesda when they saw what he was up to and liked it.

The Evil Within takes place in a asylum, where a cop wakes up following the ambush and slaughter of his colleagues. He has to find his way out, and unlike other games in the genre, the focus is heavily on using your wits to survive, rather than firepower.

And if you want to know what it’s like to wake up in an asylum populated by homicidal freaks wrapped in barbed wire and broken glass, here’s the first pics from the Evil Within maze at Movie World. It’s not your average haunted house:

Picture: Warner Bros Movie World/Bethesda

Picture: Warner Bros Movie World/Bethesda

Picture: Warner Bros Movie World/Bethesda

Picture: Warner Bros Movie World/Bethesda

The Evil Within game launches October 14 for Xbox One, PS4, Xbox 360, PS3 and PC.

The maze will open as part of Movie World’s October “Fright Nights” sessions, but you can get a sneak preview at EB EXPO in Sydney from October 3 to 5 at the Bethesda booth.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.