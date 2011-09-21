Here's The First Example Of The New Facebook News Apps

Photo: screenshot

On Thursday, Facebook is expected to announce a new family of news apps that let users read and share news stories from sources like CNN, without ever leaving Facebook.But it looks like one publisher jumped the gun.



The Wall Street Journal has just released the beta of WSJ Journal, which arranges WSJ stories in a grid on a special Facebook page.

When users click on a story, they’ll see commentary about the story from other Facebook users who have read it. Users can also select specific editors from the Journal to see what stories they recommend, which will change the arrangement of stories on the home page.

Interestingly, reading the stories does not require a WSJ subscription today. No telling how long that will last.

This will almost certainly tie into the new Read button that Facebook is expected to launch on Thursday.

Other publishers that are supposedly included are the Washington Post, CNN, and The Daily (which, like the Journal, is owned by News Corporation).

We’ve got screenshots below, but the best way to see how it works is to head over there yourself.

Here’s the entire app as it looks within Facebook:

Photo: screenshot

Here’s what the bottom of the app looks like. Note how you can add editors on the left.

Photo: screenshot

And here’s what a news story looks like. Notice the comments from Facebook subscribers to the same publication (not just your friends).

Photo: screenshot

