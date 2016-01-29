Here's the first Australian family to get a Tesla Powerwall on their house

The Pfitzner family has been the first Australian residence to have the Powerwall. Image: Hugo Sharp Photography

Meet the Pfitzners.

They’re the first Australian family to have a Tesla Powerwall unit installed on their house.

It’s the first Australian residential install of the home battery technology from Elon Musk’s company, which allows users to store solar power and drastically reduce their energy bills.

The Powerwall is a rechargeable lithium-ion battery (the same type of battery used in Tesla’s Model S electric car) that is designed to store energy — whether that be from solar power, or load shifting to reduce your electricity bill if you’re still connected to the traditional grid.

The installation at the Pfitzner house in Kellyville Ridge was carried out by Natural Solar.

“Since being announced as a Tesla Powerwall installer at the tail end of last year, Natural Solar has received an unprecedented number of enquiries about the Tesla Powerwall, indicating the Australian public is well and truly ready for this new frontier in renewable energy,” says Chris Williams, MD at Natural Solar.

The household is using the Tesla Powerwall Home Battery, an array of 5kWp, a SolarEdge inverter and monitoring software to see the direct output of energy from the system and Powerwall.

Home owner Nick Pfitzner says he expects to see a return on investment in less than eight years. A Powerwall battery will set you back close to $10,000 if you already have solar panels installed on your house. If solar installation is necessary you’ll be looking at paying upwards of $18,000.

“I’ve been watching Tesla since the Roadster was first released, as I work in IT and was quite a fan of Elon Musk in general. When it was announced last year that they were moving into household energy storage, I jumped onto the official Tesla reservation list,” Pfitnzer said.

Australia is one of the first markets for Tesla to roll out Powerwall, as the high installation base of solar systems indicates a willingness to experiment with home energy supply.

The system is able to hold around 7 hours worth of nightly power to cover TVs, fridges and other household electricity needs.

Gizmodo says it will take 17-26 years to pay those costs back with the savings you make, despite Mr Pfitnzer believing it will only take eight years.

