Here's the 'Fear Factor' Challenge NBC Cut For Being Too Gross—And 5 Other Disgusting Show Moments

After taking a nearly six-year hiatus, “Fear Factor” is back with a vengeance and making new disgusting headlines.



While NBC usually gives a decent amount of freedom to the “Fear Factor” minds so they can execute some sick and twisted stunts, turns out there is one episode, originally set to air tonight, that has just been nixed in favour of a re-run.

So what was on this evening’s extra-special menu? Contestants were required to chug glasses of … donkey semen.

The stunt had NBC and their parent company Comcast, feeling a bit squeamish, to say the least.

In honour of the disgusting challenge that, alas, will never be seen, here are the top five grossest stunts in “Fear Factor” history.

Buffalo Testicles (Season 1) In the first ever season of 'Fear Factor' from 2001, contestants were required to eat two buffalo testicles. Not only was it the first time the show brought out animal nether regions for consumption, it was also one of the most disgusting because of the process in which the contestant had to eat the testicles. See, in order to win, contestants had to eat everything. And that means peeling certain layers to get to the 'meat,' if you will. Horse Rectum (Season 3) In this challenge, contestants played horseshoes and the score they got would represent the number of inches of horse rectum each player had to eat. NBC affiliates in MIssouri pulled the episode before it could air. Cow Eyeballs (Season 4) It seems that the most disgusting stunts on 'Fear Factor' have to do with eating and transferring disgusting food from one container to another. Contestants in the fourth season were treated to a feast of cow eyeballs. While the show had worked with eyeballs before, most specifically with sheep in season one, this time there was a twist. In order to win the challenge, contestants had to bite into the eyeballs and drain the fluid into a cup. It does not get grosser. Stinkbugs (Season 7) Now that 'Fear Factor' has been revived, it only makes sense that the show's creative team is trying to come up with more disgusting stunts than ever before. Expertly titled 'Tall Crappaccino,' this new challenge has contestants drinking a capuccino-style liquid that is anything but appetizing. The 'crappaccinos' are made with a combination of stinkbugs, flies and tomato hornworms that are then topped with more flies and curdled milk. Bonus: there was a 'two-for-one' special so contestants got to drink two glasses. Broken Hearts and Blood Baths (Season 7) As the nasty continues on the newest season of 'Fear Factor,' contestant were treated to a full-body bathing stunt. Contestants had to dip into a tub of cows' blood, pull out cows' hearts from the bottom of the tub, put the hearts into the mouths of their partners and then the partners would toss (with their mouths) the hearts into an empty bin. It was a moment that even the high-schoolers in 'Carrie' would find disgusting. Congrats 'Fear Factor,' you've outdone yourselves. This week's TV was gross. But what about the weekend grosses? See who topped this week's box office >>

