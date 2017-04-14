Here's the father of all bombs: Russia's answer to the MOAB

Russian Government Photo Explosion of Russia’s ‘Father of all bombs’. Russian Government photo.

The US just dropped a 21,600-pound conventional bomb called the Massive Ordinance Air Blast AKA the “Mother of All Bombs” (MOAB) in Afghanistan, but Russia has a bigger one.

The “Father of All Bombs,” (FOAB) is four times bigger than the MOAB. It’s a thermobaric bomb with a destruction radius of nearly 1,000 feet and a blast yield of nearly 44 tons of TNT.

Thermobaric weapons differ from conventional bombs in that they combine with atmospheric oxygen to greatly extend the blast radius.

Developed in 2007, the FOAB explodes in midair, igniting a fuel-air mixture. It vaporizing targets and collapses structures, producing blasts and aftershocks as powerful as a small nuclear blast but without the same radioactive fallout.

Watch the FOAB explode here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.