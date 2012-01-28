Here's The Fake Trick-Shot Video That Duped Liverpool Into Paying $30 Million For A Soccer Player

Stewart Downing has yet to score a goal or even deliver an assist in 22 Premier League games this season. And that has left some Liverpool supporters wondering why the club paid $31.3 million to acquire the midfielder.
Well, according to Mat Kendrick of the Birmingham Mail (via The Big Lead)it turns out the owners of Liverpool became infatuated with Downing after seeing a video of him making trick shots into a series of trashcans from a long distance. There was only one problem: the video was fake.
Liverpool is owned by the Fenway Sports Group, which is led by Boston Red Sox owner John Henry and chairman Tom Werner (LeBron James is a minority owner)…
“There was some footage of Stewart where he was, from 30 yards away, kicking a football into five different trash cans and it was brilliant,” said chairman Werner…”John and I said: ‘Oh my God, this player is brilliant, we’ve got to figure out a way to make a deal with him’.”
It turns out, the video was created as part of campaign to sell tickets.
Here is the video…
