Here's The Fake Championship Trophy That The Heat Coach Gave His Players Before The Playoffs

Below is the replica NBA championship trophy that Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra had his players sign prior to the playoffs. The trophy includes the names of each player, their signatures, and the phrase “ALL IN.”



Spoelstra called the trophy “a covenant that we made to each other,” and it was only known to the players and the coaching staff. According to LeBron James, not even team president Pat Riley knew it existed.

After each win, Spoelstra would add a notch to the trophy, symbolizing the 16 wins needed to hoist the real trophy (click on image for a larger version)…

Photo: ESPN

