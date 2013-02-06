Here's The Face Of Richard III, Reconstructed From His Skeleton

After the confirmation that the body under the car park belongs to King Richard the III Monday, Feb. 4, scientists at the University of Dundee have been hard at work reconstructing what the historical king looked like.



They’ve released the images of the facial reconstruction today, Tuesday Feb. 5, created 528 years after his bloody death during a battle in the War of the Roses in 1485.

“It was a great privilege for us all in the Dundee team to work on this important investigation,” Caroline Wilkinson, the researcher from the University of Dundee who led the reconstruction effort. “It has been enormously exciting to rebuild and visualise the face that could be Richard III, and this depiction may allow us to see the King in a different light.”

The university press release notes:

The calm and apparently thoughtful face is in stark contrast to the many portrayals of Richard III, showing contorted facial and bodily features, that were created for political reasons following his death.

Here they are:

