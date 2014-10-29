Here's The Extended 'Avengers: Age Of Ultron' Trailer

Marvel Tony Stark decides it’s a good idea to try to lift Thor’s hammer.

Marvel promised more “Avengers: Age of Ultron” material, and it’s here.

The studio premiered an extended trailer for next year’s “Avengers” sequel Tuesday evening after a new episode of “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” on ABC. Originally, the “Avengers: Age of Ultron” trailer was supposed to debut during the show, but when it leaked online Marvel decided to reveal the footage a week early.

The extended trailer has a longer beginning, which shows the Avengers gang together at a party trying to lift Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir, to no avail.

This version of the trailer sounds much more like the footage shown to San Diego Comic-Con attendees this past July.

The trailer reveal comes after a long day of Marvel announcements in which the studio unveiled the release schedule for nine films including a two-part “Avengers 3” sequel.

“The Avengers: Age of Ultron” will be in theatres May 1.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.