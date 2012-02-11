Watch The Evolution Of The Quaker Man

Evolution of the Quaker Oats Man

Photo: Quaker and [email protected] www.flickr.com

At the beginning of the year, without so much as a press release, Quaker Oats gave the Quaker Man a makeover.Did the PepsiCo-owned company actually think it could get away with this logo redesign unnoticed?



The Quaker Man was born in 1877 and has undergone many instances of reconstructive surgery. In the last year, alone, Quaker has introduced two new logos—some designs attempting to emote a svelter and “lighter” image.

