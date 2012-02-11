Watch The Evolution Of The Quaker Man

Photo: Quaker and [email protected] www.flickr.com
At the beginning of the year, without so much as a press release, Quaker Oats gave the Quaker Man a makeover.Did the PepsiCo-owned company actually think it could get away with this logo redesign unnoticed?
The Quaker Man was born in 1877 and has undergone many instances of reconstructive surgery. In the last year, alone, Quaker has introduced two new logos—some designs attempting to emote a svelter and “lighter” image.
Harold Sundblond, best known for his Santa Claus illustrations for Coca-Cola, coloured in the Quaker Man in 1957.
In 2010, Quaker adopted the font Archer (also used by Newsweek and Wells Fargo) for their new logo. It was an attempt by New York-based brand consultancy Wallace Church to make the packaged food look lighter and healthier.
So a box of Quaker's True Delights dark chocolate raspberry almond granola bars changed from this...
