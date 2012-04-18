Here's How Google Is Trying To Defend Itself Against Oracle

Photo: AP

Oracle and Google started trial yesterday on one of the highest-profile intellectual property suits of all time.Oracle is seeking more than $1 billion in damages, alleging that Google violated copyrights and patents on Java, which is at the heart of Google’s Android smartphone platform. In its defence, Google says it didn’t violate those patents, and that Oracle can’t copyright the parts of Java that Google used.



The legal arguments are complicated, but there are some interesting he-said, she-said narratives, too.

We already brought you some of the evidence Oracle dug up, which suggests that Google was considering taking a licence for Java, but didn’t.

So here are some slides from Google’s defence. These emails and public statements from Sun and Oracle execs, including Larry Ellison, seem to show that original Java owner Sun was perfectly happy to have Google use Java for Android. Only after Oracle bought Sun in 2009 did this start to become an issue.

