Here's the trailer for 'Equity' -- the new movie about a badass woman banker

The trailer has dropped for “Equity” — the new Wall Street movie that is written, produced, directed, and starred in by women.

“Orange is the New Black” star Alysia Reiner is co-producing the film with Sarah Megan Thomas, and both are starring in it as well.

The film is about “a top female investment banker fighting to keep her Wall Street firm in the lead as she shepherds the IPO for an emerging tech company,” according to Reiner and Thomas’ website.

The protagonist, Naomi Bishop, played by “Breaking Bad” star Anna Gunn, will struggle to “balance business and ethics in the post-financial crisis world where regulations are tight but aspirations remain high.”

The script, written by Amy Fox, is based on interviews the filmmakers held with male and female bankers across Wall Street, including Barbara Byrne, Alexandra Lebenthal, Elaine La Roche, and Liz Myers.

Thomas, whose husband works on Wall Street, told Bloomberg the intention of the movie is not to “vilify” bankers, despite the sexism and other obstacle that the heroine will encounter.

Here’s the trailer, via Yahoo Movies:



