Here Are The National Enquirer's Steve Jobs Photos

Steve Jobs was spotted leaving the Stanford Cancer centre recently, according to a Radar Online report.



Radar also reported the National Enquirer was set to run photos of Jobs looking gaunt leaving the centre. Gizmodo grabbed the Enquirer photo, which we’ve published below.

We don’t know if more are coming, but this photo at least leaves some doubt about whether or not it’s him.

Either way, we wish Jobs the best, and hope he has a speedy recovery from whatever ails him.

