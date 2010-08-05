Here's The Emerging Economic Alliance Frightening North Korea

South Korea is in the midst of military drills, preparing its troops for war with North Korea. And while this is upsetting the North Koreans, what is far more concerning for their interests is what is going on between South Korea and China.



China, South Korea, and Japan are on the brink of beginning negotiations on a free trade agreement that will bring the countries into a massive economic union, according to China Daily, The talks look set to start in early 2011.

This combination of countries would account for 18.6% of the global economy. Only NAFTA and the EU would be larger economic organisations.

Such a move would make China more likely to side with its economic allies in Japan and South Korea, instead of its traditional military ally, North Korea. This would encircle North Korea and make it increasingly difficult for the country to continue to challenge its neighbour, South Korea.

