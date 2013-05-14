Here's The Email To 38,000 CommBank Staff Advising Of A $250 Bonus

Photo:

As a reward for good customer service, Commonwealth Bank staff were told in an email from boss Ian Narev that they would all be receiving a $250 bonus.



Narev told staff in his regular update they would all be getting the money after the bank achieved its goal of attaining the highest level of customer service out of the Big Four.

First reported in the Australian Financial Review, the bonus will be offered to around 38,000 of Commonwealth Bank’s employees.

Narvev told staff in the email the would be receiving a MasterCard gift card valued at $250 dollars, which the AFR reported would cost the bank around $9.5 million.

The bonus will be made available to all group staff, except offshore workers and Bankwest employees.

That means everyone working for the bank here in Australia, all the way from front-of-house employees to highly-paid asset managers could be $250 richer.

“It will be made available to all of the staff that meet that requirement,” a Commonwealth Bank spokesperson told Business Insider this morning.

One Commonwealth Bank employee who works in equities and margin lending was unsure how he would spend Narev’s pat-on-the-back, but said it would probably go towards “entertainment.”

Here’s a copy of the email, obtained by Business Insider, advising staff of the reward.

Hi team, Since we reached our goal to be number one in customer satisfaction across all areas of our business back in February, the level of enthusiasm and passion to maintain our position has been outstanding. The leadership team and I greatly appreciate this unwavering focus on our customers and would like to say thank you. Over the coming week you will receive a Commonwealth Bank MasterCard Gift Card valued at $250, which I hope you will use to buy something special for yourself. For more information about distribution and how to use the gift card, please see CommNet. Last week I visited teams in Adelaide and Perth and again saw why we have more satisfied customers than any other bank. Our people really do go the extra mile. Here’s a comment from a Customer Experience Survey from the Campbelltown Branch SA I visited that really demonstrates this: “They welcome you in and even if I am having a bad day, I feel happy when I go in there, everyone is so friendly and happy.” I’m proud that we can have such a genuine impact on our customers. This same commitment was also evident when I met with 18 branch managers across the more remote areas of Western Australia via video conferencing. I was really impressed with their passion, and with the positive impact they are having on their communities. The discussion was also a wonderful example of how technology enables us to do more together despite remote distances. It made me even more excited about the video conferencing capability that will be in all our branches within a couple of months. Our CEO Forums in Adelaide and Perth also gave me valuable insights into what’s on people’s minds. Topics we covered included some of the key focus areas of our strategy, such as Technology, People, Productivity and One CommBank. I am particularly pleased that in all places I have visited, our people have shown that they are not afraid to openly ask the hard questions. You can read some of the highlights from the Q&A session on CommNet. This week we will be updating the market on our third quarter performance. I will share the highlights of the update with you on Wednesday morning. Enjoy your week.

