Here's The Email Telling McGarryBowen Staff That Their Co-Founder Is Leaving

Stewart Owen, co-founder of McGarryBowen.

McGarryBowen’s co-founder and CEO international Stewart Owen is stepping down.Gordon Bowen, the only co-founder left at the 11-year-old shop, sent out a staff email explaining the changes.



The note, acquired by Ad Age, also announces that Tim Scott, head of McGarryBowen’s Chicago office, will take over Owen’s role:

From: Gordon Bowen

Subject: Global Expansion

Date: 2 February 2013

All,

As the McGarryBowen family expands around the world, the team that drives our growth is also expanding.

I am happy to announce that Tim Scott will be taking on the role of CEO International, replacing Stewart Owen, who will be retiring and moving on in person, but not in spirit, from McGarryBowen.

Tim will stay true to his Chicago roots and continue to help lead the office there, as well as driving our global client relationships. We look forward to him bringing the magic that has helped grow our Chicago office over the past few years to the global stage.

Working hand in hand with Tim is Jane Barratt, COO International; Jen Zimmerman, our global CSO; and Toyo Shigeta, Julie Wood, Allie Alves and Lindsey Clark who will support the expansion of the McGarryBowen family, as well as provide ongoing support and leadership for our offices and international clients.

We will be celebrating Stewart’s contributions to McGarryBowen in the coming months. Please join me in congratulating both Tim and Stewart, as they undertake their respective great adventures.

Gordon

Owen co-founded McGarryBowen in 2002. He previously served as vice chairman and CSO of Y&R with John McGarry before they left to start their own shop.

