Here's The Email Sprint's CEO Just Sent To Employees About A Potential $12 Billion Sale

Sprint is in talks with SoftBank that might result in a sale of the entire company. Reports put the price tag at $12 billion. Here’s the email CEO Dan Hesse just sent employees on the rumours:



Dear Sprint teammates,

A few minutes ago we put out a statement indicating that Sprint is in discussions with Softbank regarding a potential transaction. The transaction could include a substantial financial investment by Softbank in Sprint and could include a change in control of the company. This transaction may or may not occur. I wanted to let you know about the possibility. We will keep you updated. Most importantly, please stay focused on delivering strong fourth quarter results.

Thanks for all you do for Sprint,

Dan

