Here's The Email Rupert Murdoch Wrote To Announce His Son Lachlan's Promotion

Rupert Murdoch has announced the appointment of his son Lachlan as co-chair of his two vast companies, News Corp and 21st Century Fox.

Here’s a detailed story, and here’s the email in which he announced the news to News Corp staff today:

Dear Colleagues,

We have today announced that Lachlan Murdoch will be taking on an elevated role as Non-Executive Co-Chairman of News Corp, adding strength and insight to our leadership team at a time of great opportunity and challenge for our company.

I asked that the new News have the sensibility of a start-up and that we focus on creative teamwork as we develop our core businesses, and I am proud of the efforts you have made in recent months, under the leadership of Robert Thomson. Our ability to generate compelling ideas and identify investment opportunities gives me much confidence about the trajectory of the company.

I have no doubt that Lachlan’s strategic sense and his passion for media and for knowledge will greatly assist Robert and me as we lead the company over the coming decade. But I will also need your energy and creativity and commitment as we seek to redefine the role of media in the digital age and develop all of our businesses around the globe. And, as we strive to build our businesses and to improve our societies, we must always be passionate, principled and purposeful.

Please join me in congratulating Lachlan, who will make a great contribution in ensuring the new News is an even more successful force for good.