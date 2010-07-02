Here's The Email Jamie Dimon Sent His Interns

So we got a hold of the email Jamie Dimon sent the interns we just told you about.



Whichever intern was ballsy enough to send an email to Jamie asking for his books recommendations – nice.

Here it is:

From: Jamie Dimon

Sent: Tuesday, June 29, 2010

To: 2010 Summer Markets Interns – All

Subject:

I thoroughly enjoyed seeing all of you this morning at the town hall.

A number of you have already emailed me for my list of favourite books, which includes a variety of business and history books. It’s attached for everyone to see.

Also, for those interested, I’ve attached a copy of my Syracuse commencement speech (you can also see the video on the school’s website) and the advice that Bill Gates gave at a High School graduation address. And of course, I’d love for you all to read my Chairman’s letter, which is included below as a link.

I hope you all have a great summer,

Jamie

Here is the book list he attached, by the way:

Business





The World is Flat

Competitive Strategy: Techniques for analysing Industries and Competitors

Security Analysis – Classic 1940 Edition

The Intelligent Investor

Execution – The Discipline of Getting Things Done

Jack: Straight From the Gut

Sam Walton – Made in America

Double your Profits in 6 Months or Less

Built from Scratch

Only the Paranoid Survive

Built to Last

History Bio





Founding Brothers: The Revolutionary Generation

Autobiography of Ben Franklin

Lincoln at Gettysburg: The Words that Remade America

Undaunted Courage: Meriwether Lewis, Thomas Jefferson, and the Opening of the American West

Eisenhower: Soldier and President

The Rise of Theodore Roosevelt

Washington: The Indispensable Man

Lincoln

Personal Memoirs of U.S. Grant Jefferson

Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln

History Other





A Short History of Nearly Everything

Guns, Germs, and Steel: The Fates of Human Societies

Complexity: The Emerging Science at the Edge of Order and Chaos

A History of Knowledge: Past, Present, and Future

The Clash of civilisation and the Remaking of World Order

The Wealth and Poverty of Nations: Why Some are so Rich and Some so Poor

