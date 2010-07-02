Here's The Email Jamie Dimon Sent His Interns

So we got a hold of the email Jamie Dimon sent the interns we just told you about.
Whichever intern was ballsy enough to send an email to Jamie asking for his books recommendations – nice.
Here it is:
From: Jamie Dimon
Sent: Tuesday, June 29, 2010
To: 2010 Summer Markets Interns – All
Subject:
I thoroughly enjoyed seeing all of you this morning at the town hall.
A number of you have already emailed me for my list of favourite books, which includes a variety of business and history books. It’s attached for everyone to see.
Also, for those interested, I’ve attached a copy of my Syracuse commencement speech (you can also see the video on the school’s website) and the advice that Bill Gates gave at a High School graduation address. And of course, I’d love for you all to read my Chairman’s letter, which is included below as a link.
I hope you all have a great summer,
Jamie
Here is the book list he attached, by the way:
Business
Competitive Strategy: Techniques for analysing Industries and Competitors
Security Analysis – Classic 1940 Edition
Execution – The Discipline of Getting Things Done
Double your Profits in 6 Months or Less
History Bio
Founding Brothers: The Revolutionary Generation
Lincoln at Gettysburg: The Words that Remade America
Undaunted Courage: Meriwether Lewis, Thomas Jefferson, and the Opening of the American West
Eisenhower: Soldier and President
The Rise of Theodore Roosevelt
Washington: The Indispensable Man
Personal Memoirs of U.S. Grant Jefferson
Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln
History Other
A Short History of Nearly Everything
Guns, Germs, and Steel: The Fates of Human Societies
Complexity: The Emerging Science at the Edge of Order and Chaos
A History of Knowledge: Past, Present, and Future
The Clash of civilisation and the Remaking of World Order
The Wealth and Poverty of Nations: Why Some are so Rich and Some so Poor
