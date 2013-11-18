Here's The Document That Shows Indonesia's President Was Listed As A Target For Australian Spies

Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott (L) speaks during a joint news conference as Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono looks on at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on September 30, 2013 in Indonesia. Photo: Getty

The ABC and The Guardian today published explosive claims of Australian spying in Indonesia.

Reportedly the Defence Signals Directorate tried to tap Indonesian president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono’s mobile phone in August 2009.

His wife, according to the reports, was also targeted. So were several other senior Indonesian politicians and confidants of the president.

This DSD document, leaked by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden and re-published with the permission of the ABC shows the scope of the operation:

Targets are listed with their role in the Indonesian government, their mobile phone make and model and the network which it operates on.

Relations between the two countries have already been strained by media reports Australia’s Jakarta embassy was used as a listening post for spying. Both are also at odds over asylum seeker policy.

Prime Minister Tony Abbott refused to comment on the claims. The deputy speaker of the Indonesian parliament, Budi Priyo Santoso, has said there is a great degree of anger from Indonesian politicians

“All governments gather information,” Abbott said in Parliament. “And all governments know that every other government gather information.

The prime minister also said it was government policy not to comment on specific intelligence operations.

There’s more at The Guardian, and at The ABC.

