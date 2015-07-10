The trailer for Lego's next video game is exciting, funny, and will make 'Doctor Who' fans go nuts

Lego has a history of making awesome video games about the fictional characters we love. ‘The Hobbit,’ ‘Batman,’ ‘Lord of the Rings,’ among many others. And now, ‘Doctor Who.’

On Wednesday night the trailer was released for Doctor Who’s part in the upcoming ‘Lego Dimensions’ game which will feature tons and tons of different fictional characters for other Lego games. It looks amazing, especially if you’re a ‘Who’ fan.

‘Lego Dimensions’ comes out September 27, 2015.

Produced By Matt Johnston. Video courtesy of WB Games & Travellers’ Tales.



