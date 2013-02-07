Here's The Devious Email That Tricked One Man Into Learning The Score Of The Super Bowl

Earlier we brought you the story of Brendan Loy, who was playing the game #Lastman, trying to become the last man on earth to learn the score of the Super Bowl.



Doing so required avoiding Twitter, newspaper covers, and not letting his coworkers know he didn’t want to know the result.

Anyway, his quest to become the Last Man to know who won the Super Bowl came to an end when he got this devious email.

Note the title, then note the contents.

Photo: Brendan Loy

