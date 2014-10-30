Here's The Details Of Insane Drug Abuse And Extramarital Sex From The Sage Kelly Affidavit Being Passed Around Wall Street

It sounds like something straight out of “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Investment banker Sage Kelly — the global head of healthcare investment banking at Jefferies — is involved in a divorce and custody battle with his estranged wife Christina Di Mauro Kelly, and a recent affidavit she filed about their marriage alleges a lifestyle of rampant drug abuse and extramarital sex.

A top Wall Streeter told Business Insider that tons of folks in the finance community have been passing the affidavit around. And even in a place where messy divorces sometimes happen, it’s an astonishing read.

Perhaps the worst part of all this is that the affidavit also accuses and names a handful of investment bankers and company executives of using drugs themselves.

Wikimedia Commons The apartment building where Sage Kelly resides.

Christina Kelly alleges Sage Kelly has abused cocaine, alcohol, and other illicit substances such as ecstasy, molly, and mushrooms while their two daughters, now ages 10 and 6, were present in their NYC apartment and Hamptons home.

She also alleges that Kelly has been using cocaine for more than a decade and allegedly has a “special” relationship with his dealer.

Christina, who was charged with a DWI in the Hamptons back in 2010 that injured her kids, says that she was first introduced to cocaine on her first date with Sage back in 2000. She alleges that it became a central part of their relationship.

Sage, who makes $US7 million per year, filed for divorce earlier this year. Initially, they were seeking joint custody of the kids.

But since August, Sage has had custody of the children, according to a complaint filed last week by Christina’s attorney William Beslow. This was granted to Sage after he says he caught Christina using cocaine in the family apartment with hidden cameras during the last two weeks of July.

This affidavit was filed, in part, to show that Sage does not deserve full custody of the kids. Christina says that she hasn’t used the drug since July, has been seeing a psychiatrist and is attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. More importantly, Sage, she says, was just as abusive with drugs as she was.

She also claims high-level Wall Streeters who belonged to their social group abused drugs.

Specifically, Christina accused Jefferies executive Ben Lorello — the global head of investment banking and global markets — of using drugs with her husband.

A Jefferies rep told the New York Post that Lorello “categorically denies all the allegations.”

Christina Kelly also accused Marc Beer, the CEO of publicly traded pharmaceutical company Aegerion, of using cocaine.

Bloomberg TV Marc Beer, the CEO of Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, said he does not use illegal substances.

In the affidavit, she detailed a night in the spring of 2012 at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Massachusetts where a group was allegedly drinking and using cocaine. She alleges that Beer and his girlfriend came back to her and Sage’s room.

She claims that each pair began having sex in their respective beds. She also alleges that Beer suggested that they switch partners. She also alleges that she had sexual contact with Beer’s girlfriend, while the two men watched.

“Mindful of his goal of securing business from Marc, I felt responsible not to disappoint Marc,” Christina says in her affidavit.

“Ms. Kelly’s accusations as to me are categorically false and baseless. I do not use cocaine or any other illegal substance. All of the allegations which Ms. Kelly has made regarding me and my girlfriend are ridiculous, baseless and grossly irresponsible,” Beer said in an emailed statement to Business Insider.

Aegerion Pharmaceuticals also said that the board supports Beer.

“Marc categorically denies the allegations. The board fully supports Marc, and has confidence in his leadership and his character. The board takes its governance responsibilities very seriously, but does not comment publically on internal governance matters,” Aegerion said in a statement to Business Insider.

There was another instance where Christina alleges that she, Sage, his Jefferies colleague Dung Nguyen and his wife Jessica used cocaine and alcohol and went for a nude swim at the Sag Harbour home. According to her affidavit, Dung went to his bedroom and Sage allegedly had sex with Jessica in the pool, which is located outside one of their daughters’ bedrooms.

A Jefferies rep for Nguyen told the New York Post that he “categorically denied the allegations made about him by Ms. Kelly.”

Sage Kelly acknowledged in an August court filing that he and his wife both used recreational drugs in the past, but “the ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ tale she tells this court is a work of fiction,” the New York Post reports.

She alleges that were instances where Sage allegedly “passed out at the marital residence — sometimes having defecated in our bed or on the floor next to the bed or having urinated on a bedroom wall.”

Zillow Here’s a shot of the Sag Harbour home.

She also claims that in the summer of 2011 Sage was tripping on mushrooms at their Sag Harbour home during a so-called “Mushroom Day.” She said that around 11 a.m. he had so many mushrooms that his friends and business associates hid the bag from Sage.

“We were all stunned, therefore, at the sight of Sage — with his own blood purposefully smeared on his face in several long lines — walking towards us outside the home. After exclaiming, ‘I found the bag!,’ Sage popped yet another mushroom into his mouth,” according to her affidavit.

A few years before that alleged incident, Christina claims that during another party at the Sag Harbour home Sage ingested Ketamine (a.k.a. “Special K”).

“… Sage started to act crazily. At one point, Sage exclaimed, ‘Help, help me; I’m dying,'” the affidavit states.

“[Our daughter] was very upset. She said, ‘Daddy, what is wrong?’ Sage held [our daughter] and said that holding her was the only thing that could make him feel better. So, he held [our daughter] for about an hour. Then, thankfully, Sage emerged from the ‘K-Hole,'” the affidavit states.

She also alleged that one of Sage’s friends left a bag of cocaine on the pool table in the basement of the Sag Harbour home and their daughter put her finger in it.

