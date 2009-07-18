Here's The Decision That Threw Out The Case Against Mark Cuban

As we told you earlier, Dallas judge Sidney Fitzwater today dismissed the SEC’s allegations of insider trading against Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.



We thought you might want to read the judge’s decision, which does a great job of explaining some of the more complex issues of insider trading law. So here you go.

Fitzwater Dismisses SEC Complaint Against Cuban



