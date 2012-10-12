Here's The Data Marissa Mayer Is After As She Re-Envisions Yahoo's Sales Force

Photo: Fortune Live Media

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer has always made her decisions based on as much data as possible.She famously relied on data to pick colours for Gmail and the Google homepage



Right now, Mayer, and Yahoo’s chief revenue officer Michael Barrett, have some huge decisions to make about Yahoo and one of its most important groups: its sales force.

It’s no surprise, then, that Yahoo just sent out a survey to its advertising clients: Mayer needs data!

Yahoo and other ad-supported Internet companies do surveys like these all the time, of course.

Below, we’ve pasted some of the survey questions and some of the multiple-choice answers to them.

Both are interesting to Yahoo employees and Yahoo shareholders. Together, the questions and answers offer insight into what Mayer and Barrett want to know, and insight into what they might do.

The survey:

