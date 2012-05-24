Here's The Damning Facebook Lawsuit From The Guys Who Won $7 Billion From Enron's Bankers

Earlier, we reported that Robbins Geller, the law firm that won $7 billion from Enron’s bankers, has filed a class action lawsuit against Facebook and Morgan Stanley.Their claim: Facebook and Morgan Stanley shared material information about Facebook’s business with some of Morgan Stanley’s clients, but not all Facebook shareholders as was their responsibility.



