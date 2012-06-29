HERE'S THE CRUCIAL TEXT OF THE OBAMACARE RULING

Obama and Roberts at the 2010 State of the Union.

Photo: AP

In the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on President Obama’s healthcare reform plan, the ruling by Chief Justice John Roberts comes down to this sentence, according to SCOTUSBlog:“Our precedent demonstrates that Congress had the power to impose the exaction in Section 5000A under the taxing power, and that Section 5000A need not be read to do more than impose a tax. This is sufficient to sustain it.”



Those are the words that will go down in history.

You can read the full ruling here.

