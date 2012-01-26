Here's The Crucial Part Of Google's New Privacy Policy That Has Advertisers Drooling

Photo: Nikko Russano / Flickr, CC

Google announced a massive change to its privacy policy yesterday that is going to make your digital advertising experience a whole lot creepier — using everything from your favourite YouTube videos to your Gmail contact list to tailor ads specifically to you.The intent is for Google to know what you’re doing right now — like literally this second — and serve you ads based on that. The search giant wants to know if you’re late for a meeting, for instance, or whether you can spell your friends’ names properly.



On March 1, more than 60 of the company’s privacy policies will be whittled down to just one that allows Google to share users’ information accross all of its services, including YouTube, Gmail, and Google+.

According Google’s official blog, the changes will enable Google to do a lot more than simply understand whether you’re searching for a car or an actual jaguar:

We can provide more relevant ads too. For example, it’s January, but maybe you’re not a gym person, so fitness ads aren’t that useful to you. We can provide reminders that you’re going to be late for a meeting based on your location, your calendar and an understanding of what the traffic is like that day. Or ensure that our spelling suggestions, even for your friends’ names, are accurate because you’ve typed them before.

While we are used to seeing specialised advertisements within Gmail, those regular email buzzwords can now be used in targeted ads on YouTube or Google searches (and vice versa).

Because your Gmail needs to know how often you YouTube cat videos… so that it can pimp Purina. (I wonder what Marcel the Shell say to advertisers?)

The Washington Post used the example, “If someone watches an NBA clip online and lives in Washington, the firm could advertise Washington Wizards tickets in that person’s Gmail account.”

P.J. McNealy, an analyst at Digital World Research, told USA Today that “It’s clear that they’re doing this to chase more advertising revenue.”

