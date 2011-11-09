Here's The Cringe-Inducing Video Of Mitt Romney Try To Explain His Position On The Auto Bailout

Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney struggled to defend his opposition to the auto bailouts in an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos today.



Romney opposed the bailout in 2008, but claimed credit for the managed bankruptcy that the car companies went through — saying Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama should have listened to him sooner.

Democrats released an ad critical of Romney’s position on the bailout today — timed to coincide with tomorrow’s Republican presidential debate in Michigan.

Watch the video below:

